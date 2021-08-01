A Tom Hanks Classic Just Hit Netflix

Now, you may be thinking “Hey, wasn’t Catch Me If You Can only added to Netflix a few months ago?”, and you’d be right in that assumption. However, for whatever reason the streaming service tends to cycle out a number of movies on a regular basis, snatching them away from subscribers and re-adding them to the library shortly afterwards.

Steven Spielberg’s crime caper initially hit the platform on January 1st, and no doubt in part to the star powered combination of Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio working under the direction of the bearded legend himself, it quickly managed to find a spot on the Top 10 most-watched list, so there’s no reason why it won’t do exactly the same thing again if some folks managed to miss it the last time out.

It’s about as playful as either of the three major players have been at any stage during their long, distinguished, illustrious and awards-laded careers, telling the story of conman Frank Abagnale Jr. as he constantly evades the authorities, with the G-men being led by Hanks’ Carl Hanratty and his questionable Bostonian accent.

Take one of cinema’s all-time great directors, have him oversee two of the modern era’s biggest movie stars, add in one of John Williams’ most underrated scores and let them all bounce off each other, and the results are about as great as you’d expect.

Catch Me If You Can doesn’t get talked about anywhere near often enough when Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks or Leonardo DiCaprio’s back catalogues are being analyzed or dissected, but in terms of pure unadulterated entertainment and a lightness of touch, it’s definitely got to be up their with any of their best efforts.