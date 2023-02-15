A tortured animated movie Netflix saved from the scrapheap finally nears the finish line

Typically speaking, seeing the words “animated” and “Netflix” close together is a surefire way to get someone to anticipate bad news. The streaming giant, which often seems determined to set a record for consecutive bad decisions, has been famously unkind to animated projects as of late, pulling the plug on such shows as Inside Job and Tuca & Bertie, which looks bad enough, but is only exacerbated when Big Mouth is right there.

This time around, Netflix is the hero for an upcoming animated project, and it’s one that looks set to warm hearts all over the world.

In a recent Instagram post by Pamela Ribon (Ralph Breaks the Internet, My Year of Dicks), the screenwriter revealed a showing of the upcoming Nimona, which Netflix recently rescued from development hell (partially due to Disney’s penchant for bigotry) and will finally be introducing itself to the world later this year. And judging by Ribon’s caption, we could be getting it sooner than we think.

Based on ND Stevenson‘s (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) award-winning comic of the same name, Nimona follows the plight of the shapeshifting titular teenager who becomes the target of a knight for assassination. When the knight becomes accused of a different crime, he turns to Nimona for help, as she may be the only one who can help absolve him from blame.

Anyone familiar with Stevenson’s previous work likely has a good idea of what we’re in for, and for those who aren’t, they’ll have a brand new definition of the word “delightful” before long.

Nimona is slated to release on Netflix sometime in the summer this year.