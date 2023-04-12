A trailer for the Disney Plus space adventure ‘Crater’ has finally made impact

A trailer for the Disney Plus sci-fi adventure Crater is officially out and blowing our minds. Following Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), a boy raised on a lunar mining colony on the verge of being relocated to a faraway planet after his father’s death — Crater looks to be a coming-of-age tale that’s literally out of this world.

With the help of friends, Caleb sets out to discover a mysterious moon crater and learn a bit more about himself in the process. Showcasing its stellar special effects and performances from young actors like Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, and Hero Hunter, this film is sure to ignite our collective imagination.

Catching a glimpse of life on the moon, future tech, meteor showers, and of course — the crater, for which this film is aptly named, not much else is known about this upcoming space adventure.

Although, with Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen attached, Crater could be a smash hit in the making. Oh, and did we mention Kid Cudi plays Caleb’s late father? Our hearts may not be ready to andle this type of intergalactic tear-jerker. Fingers crossed.

It may be a common trope, but watching young people come to grips with the realities of adulthood while strengthening their friendships in the process is a type of story anyone can relate to — and one Hollywood is in desperate need of. Set to release in mid May, we won’t have to wait long to find out what Crater is all about.