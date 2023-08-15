A triumphant Disney project that crawled its way out of flop status earns more praise thanks to its VOD release

In one of the most jaw-dropping stories to come out of Disney in a while, Elemental finally being available digitally has reminded everybody of its unwavering triumph. Upon its theatrical release, the animation extravaganza became one of Disney’s biggest-ever flops and secured the lowest opening for a Pixar film since the original Toy Story. But as quickly as it reached flop status, the Pixar project managed to crawl its way out of remaining as a flop and has now earned even more praise.

Much like with The Little Mermaid, Elemental receiving its official VOD release has reminded everybody about its glaring positives. And while a plethora of folks might not have enjoyed the movie in theaters right away, it didn’t take long for the film to gross $400 million worldwide and become a major hit for Disney. So with the animation now available digitally, people are once again showing their support for the project and declaring that it didn’t get the fair shake that it initially should have.

Image via Disney/Pixar

In hindsight, one of the biggest box-office bombs of 2023 shaking things around to become a sure-fire hit is undoubtedly a huge sign that Disney followers will show up for a movie when the time is needed. Of course, it certainly helps when a superhero flick such as The Flash didn’t exactly offer something more appealing.

But now that Elemental is available, perhaps the once-disgraced Disney experience will finally receive the flowers it deserves and achieve a larger cult following than it already obtained. After all, sleeper hits don’t become hits without a few good reasons.