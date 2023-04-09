A true-life survival thriller torpedoed by critics mans the controls and soars to #1 on streaming

Individually, survival thrillers and stirring true-life feats that are so astonishing there’s no way anyone could have made them up are almost always worth checking out. When you combine the two, and throw a major streaming service into the mix, then there was only one way things were going to turn out for A Wing and a Prayer.

Per FlixPatrol, journeyman director Sean McNamara’s latest feature has wasted no time at all in setting up shop at the very top of the on-demand charts, with the film having debuted as the number one most-watched feature among Prime Video subscribers. However, despite its incredible narrative, the airborne tale of life and death has been roundly trashed by critics.

via Amazon Studios

A 14 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes is hardly ideal, but streaming originals tend to be fairly bulletproof when it comes to reviews, even if it does hint that perhaps A Wing and a Prayer‘s stay at the summit will be short-lived. Either way, it’s done the job for Amazon, even if there were infinitely better ways to tell such a jaw-dropping turn of events.

Dennis Quaid stars as Doug White, who was flying on a private plane with his family when the pilot died from a heart attack less than 10 minutes into the journey. Radioing in for help, a band of air traffic controllers and a flight instructor taught him how to fly the aircraft while it was midair, leading to a dicey descent that wasn’t guaranteed to end the way it did.

It even happened on an Easter Sunday, so you’ve got to at least admire the synergy.