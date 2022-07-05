A true masterpiece of the cinematic artform goes bananas on streaming

The famous infinite monkey theorem posits that were one of our simian friends given a keyboard/typewriter and an unlimited amount of time, it could theoretically hammer out any text known to man. We must have gotten lucky somewhere along the line, then, because surely no homo sapien would have the insight to craft a screenplay quite like C.I.Ape.

As you may have inferred from the title, we are indeed talking about a family comedy that finds a monkey being recruited by the government. In this instance, a talking chimpanzee partners up with a federal agent named Bondi James (get it? Like James Bond, but not quite, and also suitably Australian) to try and thwart a plot for world domination.

via Black Sheep Films

Admittedly, a 2.9/10 score on IMDb would have you thinking that we’re talking out of our asses when it comes to lauding C.I.Ape as a true slice of cinematic genius. And while that is 100 percent true, we can’t overlook the fact that the movie currently boasts a 97 percent user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although there may be a tongue-in-cheek element to those scores.

However, one thing that can’t be denied is the film’s performance on streaming, which is proving robust to say the least. As per FlixPatrol, C.I.Ape has found a spot on the Google Play Movies most-watched list, even if we’re struggling to find one certifiable reason why it would suddenly skyrocket in popularity for no reason at all.

Then again, maybe it’s because a monkey joins the CIA, which is a pretty strong selling point.