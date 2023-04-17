A TV series nobody watched re-edited into a movie even less people knew existed aims down the barrel on Netflix

Ed Brubaker might be a well-known name to comic book fans, but his forays into the world of live-action entertainment in film and television have been a mixed bag so far. The famed writer was part of the Westworld staff and and teamed up with Nicolas Winding Refn for Prime Video’s Too Old to Die Young, with Angel of Death coming and going without anyone noticing.

Part of that was due to the fact it exclusively on Crackle, which is hardly among the upper echelon of streaming services. Secondly, the 10-episode series only runs for between eight and 10 minutes for each installment, not exactly long enough to live in the memory.

via Crackle

Once it had aired in its entirety, though, Angel of Death was released on home video with brand new footage bulking it out to feature length, while the initial run of adventures spent a cup of coffee as part of the Hulu library before quietly being removed six years ago. However, it’s risen from the ashes in the most unlikely of places, having secured a spot on Netflix’s most-watched charts.

Per FlixPatrol, Angel of Death is within touching distance of the global Top 20, having been tearing it up on-demand. Quentin Tarantino regular Zoë Bell stars as an assassin named eve, who becomes haunted by one of her victims following a serious injury, turning her rogue and sending the badass contract killer out on a rampage of revenge that leaves no stones or bodies unturned.

Bell’s credentials speak for themselves, with the defiantly old-school actioner striking exactly the right chord with Netflix viewers.