A unanimously trashed thriller plays both sides of the law to end up as one of Netflix’s biggest movies

For whatever reason, action thrillers that take a unanimous pounding from critics can always be counted on to emerge as some of the biggest hits on streaming, especially those that feature Bruce Willis. While the actor’s back catalogue over the last decade and change hasn’t been high on acclaim, titles like Wrong Place are about as reliable as it gets on-demand.

Reinforcing that notion once again, last year’s thoroughly terrible and entirely predictable escapade through the woods has been named by FlixPatrol as the third most-watched movie on Netflix’s global charts, beating out the majority of the platform’s expensive and heavily-hyped original content to come within touching distance of being its biggest hit bar none.

via Vertical Entertainment

Taking virtually the same route as the rest of Willis’ most recent vehicles, the legendary action star drops in and out of the narrative as he gets caught up in a drug-running operation that finds a nefarious backwoods kingpin attempting to silence a witness with the potential to have him placed behind bars by testifying in court.

It was easy to trash the Die Hard icon’s descent into VOD purgatory when he’d pop up in at least a handful of dismal runners and gunners each and every year without fail, but his aphasia and subsequent dementia diagnosis makes it difficult to criticize Willis’ decision to work as much as he could as often as he could before he was forced to give up his career.

Wrong Place is much like every other one of the actor’s efforts to land with regularity since the advent of the 2010s, but that hasn’t dissuaded Netflix subscribers in the slightest.