A universally-hated horror that still recouped its budget 30 times over at the box office hides a secret on streaming

It would be stating the obvious to say that horror is about as critically bulletproof as a genre can get, but sometimes even the staunchest of supporters can’t reasonably defend an awful example of would-be cinematic spookery. Truth or Dare is one shining example, but being universally trashed didn’t do a thing to stop the movie from becoming a massive success.

One of the worst-reviewed projects to ever emerge from the usually reliable Blumhouse hit factory, the all-conquering horror banner has only produced 10 feature films to have ever fared worse than Truth or Dare on Rotten Tomatoes, a pretty eye-opening statistic when you remember there’s been 84 of them so far.

If a 15 percent score on the aggregation site wasn’t enough, even the most forgiving of fans couldn’t salvage anything above a 22 percent user rating for Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow’s egregious affront to all things frightening, and that’s quite frankly a diabolical number for a Blumhouse flick.

And yet, Truth or Dare would go on to earn $95 million at the global box office in spite of being trashed from all sides, turning a huge profit due to its measly $3 million production budget. A seemingly harmless round of the titular game goes horrifyingly awry for our intrepid band of idiotic protagonists, but you’d be hard-pressed to care given the reception.

That being said, the dismal dud has resurfaced on the Rakuten ranks to become one of the platform’s top-viewed titles this weekend, per FlixPatrol. There are literally 75 better Blumhouse films to choose from, and the truth is that you should really avoid this one.