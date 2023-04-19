A violent sequel to one of Netflix’s historical hits conquers new ground on the charts

It would seem that fans were not done with the BBC/Netflix drama The Last Kingdom as its feature film sequel, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die has already landed on top of the Netflix Top 10 chart. The film concludes the story that was told throughout the series leaving fans with a (hopefully) satisfying ending.

The series and the film are adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels based on the birth of England in the ninth and tenth centuries and centered around the protagonist Uhtred of Bebbanburg played on screen by Alexander Dreymon. Dreymon returns to the role in Seven Kings Must Die to act out the epic finale for his character. Many actors from the series were missing from the film though as the screenwriter found she could not fit them all in and do service to the story, focusing instead on Uhtred.

Since debuting on Netflix on April 14, the film has been watched for a total of 35,500,000 hours landing it firmly in first position for Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched English language films between April 10 – April 16. That means that these figures apply only to the two days that the film was on Netflix in this time, making it an even more impressive feat.

That being said, there isn’t really very much strong competition on the streaming channel right now with the second place taken by Chupa, a family-friendly film revolving around the mythical Mexican creature Chupacabra (27,290,000 hours), followed by Murder Mystery 2 (16,930,000 hours), and Trolls World Tour (9,360,000 hours).

The film isn’t doing too badly on Rotten Tomatoes though, currently holding a 90 percent approval rate on the Tomatometer based on ten critics’ reviews.

You can catch Seven Kings Must Die streaming now on Netflix.