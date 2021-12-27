A viral tweet sparks debate over how long movies should be

There are obviously no rules as to how long a motion picture has to be, but history has decreed the average to be somewhere around the 120-minute mark. Obviously, things often fluctuate wildly in either direction, but if you asked somebody the incredibly vague question of “how long is a film?”, they’re highly likely to say two hours.

Obviously, when you’ve got the 77 minutes of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride existing in the same medium as Hungary’s 1964 butt-number Sátántangó, which runs for a mind-boggling 439, then it’s as close to impossible as it gets to reach a definitive conclusion.

However, one viral tweet has exploded on social media after refusing to accept any criticism that comes with stating no movie should realistically stretch any further than an hour and a half. As you can imagine, the responses and replies have gotten pretty heated.

What is it fucking illegal to make a 90 minute movie now? — Matt Lieb? (@mattlieb) December 26, 2021

Let me clarify, Venom 2 was good because it was short. Also, the 140 minute movies you guys like are trash you fucking piss pigs. — Matt Lieb? (@mattlieb) December 27, 2021

What is interesting about that is that this generation has no attention span. We watch til tok and Twitter and now one can stay glued to anything longer than 4 mins. Then you take these kids to 150 min marvel movies and they are fine. Odd! — Fonis (@fonis90) December 27, 2021

Fucking thank you! Every goddamn movie that’s come out this year has been like 3 hours long, which is fine in some instances, but did No Time to Die reeaally need to be THAT long? — Matt (@CannotFitUserna) December 27, 2021

Here's the most currently popular movies on IMDb that are under 100 minutes. Go nuts.https://t.co/raImYUakjw — Orson Madfellow (@theactualcathal) December 27, 2021

To be fair the problem might have been the overly long source material. Book editing requires a firm hand, which may not have been feasible or relevant in this case. — Wear your masks (@tonyver45) December 27, 2021

This one’s 90 minutes and it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/34IqhZubAo — Taylor Herod (@taylortherod) December 27, 2021

Dude Netflix has a section called "under 90 min". pic.twitter.com/WikIw2yPZU — Conor (@_Brycicles) December 27, 2021

97-minute Venom: Let There Be Carnage hauled in $500 million at the box office and went down a storm with fans this year, while Zack Snyder’s 242-minute Justice League was arguably the most talked-about feature of 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home is somewhere in the middle at 150 or so, but this is one debate that’s never going to reach a peaceful resolution.