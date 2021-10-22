A Wacky Vampire Film Is Taking Over Streaming

With spooky season in full swing, it’s no surprise that many people are turning to horror films – vampire ones in particular. While some people prefer the classics like Isle Of The Dead others might take a liking to things more comedic like What We Do in the Shadows.

According to stats from Flix Patrol, it looks like comedy is the way many are leaning currently as The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 has become the second most popular film on all of Hulu. It only has a 17% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes but the viewership numbers couldn’t be higher!

“When bestselling author Carl Black moves his family back to his childhood home, he must team up with oddball neighbors to do battle with a pimp, who may or may not be an actual vampire.” Synopsis from Hulu

While it’s obviously a sequel film due to the title, it’s thankfully not necessary to watch the first movie to enjoy the second! Audiences have been kinder than critics in regards to the film too, with it holding a respectable 50% Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Those who want to see what the hilarious horror in The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 is all about can find it streaming on Hulu now.