A Werewolf Comedy Film Is Taking Over Streaming

Werewolves are a classic horror trope. The creatures are amazingly enduring, with the first mention of them coming from 60 AD. The birth of Hollywood saw werewolves quickly hit the big screen, with the first Werewolf movie, fittingly titled The Werewolf, being released in 1913. And now, a new werewolf movie is sitting atop the streaming charts, suggesting that it is howlingly good.

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow is, according to FlixPatrol, the 8th most popular movie on HBO today. Hitting screens in 2020, this comedy horror film was written and directed by Jim Cummings, who also plays a starring role. Starring alongside him is comedy legend Riki Lindhome, Chloe East, and Jimmy Tatro. Academy Award nominee Robert Forster is also featured.

The film follows a couple who are on vacation in the small town of Snow Hollow in Utah. While the area is slightly unusual, the couple tries to make the best of it. However, when one of them is found dead with a bloody pawprint on their chest, the survivor must work to find out the truth.

At the same time, John Marshall, a violent alcoholic police officer, is having life issues. His relationship with his ex-wife is growing increasingly strained. And this friction is putting the custody of his daughter at risk. However, when more bodies are found, he is thrown into the center of a mystery that will rock the small town to its core.

The film had a good release, making $91,943 from only 112 theaters. Critics praised the film, and it has an 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviews described the film as fun and quirky and praised its wit and pace. On top of this, many critics spotlighted the film’s pathos, noting that despite the inherent supernatural elements, the film’s focus on human drama and emotional issues put it above other similar films in the genre. Many praised Jim Cummings’ direction, saying that he has an excellent eye for the dark and gritty side of modern rural America and its inhabitants.

Viewers have been less kind to the film, and it only has a 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many viewers praised the plot, atmosphere, and comedy, but some argued that the film lacked the werewolf action they expected from the genre, and others say they found the humor slightly too dry.

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow shows just how versatile the werewolf genre is. It can be used for horror, drama, and even comedy. This versatility explains why werewolves have been a Hollywood staple for so long and why they are one of the most enduring monsters in folklore.