A widely-trashed psychological horror emerges from the wreckage to wind up as one of Netflix’s biggest hits

As bulletproof as the Blumhouse brand has become, the all-conquering outfit that specializes in tales of the terrifying drops so many new film and television projects on annual basis that a lot of them instantly fall through the cracks. Up until recently, 2015’s Curve would have definitely fit the bill.

The lean and mean psychological nightmare only runs for a breakneck 82 minutes from beginning to end, but the complete lack of any notable marketing – coupled with an absence from theaters – ensured that it came and went without anybody really noticing. That may have been a blessing in disguise, though, seeing as the reception from critics was far from rapturous.

Even the more forgiving fandom weren’t sold on its merits, at least if we take a measly 26 percent approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes users into account. Then again, stone-cold chillers always have a way of escaping the stigma of bad reviews to find new life on streaming, with Curve currently making an incredible dash for freedom on Netflix.

Per FlixPatrol, the story of Julianne Hough’s motorist getting plunged into a fight for survival after a handsome drifter with a sinister agenda offers to help her overcome an automotive predicament has wound up as the third most-watched feature on the platform’s worldwide watch-list, having jumped a mighty 27 places since yesterday alone.

Evidently, the bloodlust subscribers seem to share has come in handy to inject a new lease of life into Curve, almost a decade after it was first sent out into the wilderness without a hope of making an impact.