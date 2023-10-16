A wretched Razzie-winning caper that still made a killing at the box office sprints away from triple-pronged extramarital chaos on streaming

Cameron Diaz may have headlined countless box office smash hits and acclaimed movies during her two decades at the top of the A-list before announcing her retirement – which is poised to end with Netflix action comedy Back in Action – but she didn’t half star in some utter dreck, either, with The Other Woman a notable offender.

Deciding that 2014 was to be the year she conquered the sex comedy, Diaz took top billing in both Sex Tape and director Nick Cassavetes extramarital romp, only to end up winning a Razzie for Worst Actress after the reception to both was less than enthusiastic.

via 20th Century Fox

Ironically, they were both huge hits among paying customers, with The Other Woman faring much better out of the two after hauling in almost $200 million from theaters in spite of a 26 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 57 percent user rating. Nonetheless, streaming subscribers have opted to cut it some slack, with FlixPatrol outing it as one of the top-viewed titles on ad-supported platform Freevee.

The plot sees Diaz falling for Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s charming “bachelor,” only to discover that not only is he romantically entangled with Kate Upton’s swimsuit model, but he’s also married to Leslie Mann’s housewife.

Naturally, the three of them decide that partnering up to exact revenge is the best course of action, with no shortage of painfully unfunny hijinks along the way as the trio try to put their differences aside to make life a well-earned misery for the offending party that’s been stringing them all along for his own selfish gains.