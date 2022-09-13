A24 gives the okay to Ti West’s ‘MaXXXine’, latest chapter in the ‘X’ franchise

The aptly-titled MaXXXine — Ti West’s X trilogy finale — has received the official go-ahead from A24, one of the most influential indie production companies around the globe.

What started out as a one-shot from director Ti West (House of the Devil, The Inkeepers) has become an ongoing saga of prequels and sequels surrounding Mia Goth’s dual-role as promiscuous final girl Maxine Minx, and demented murderer Pearl. After X released to rave reviews back in March 2022, it wasn’t long after before West made it public knowledge that he had filmed X back-to-back with a prequel, Pearl, which has been scheduled for release in September 2022. Now, West has announced the third and final film in the X franchise — MaXXXine.

Goth reprises her role as the titular sex-starved killer whom lives a life of sexual depravity in order to chase her dreams of becoming a successful Hollywood actress. As we’ve seen in X, Pearl becomes a recluse, jealous of Maxine and the others for the sex-positive lives they lead. In Pearl, Goth’s character will do whatever it takes to live in the spotlight, even if that means personally taking out the competition.

At Toronto’s Midnight Madness premiere of Pearl, viewers were treated to a short teaser for MaXXXine, which Deadline have since made accessible.

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has greenlit Ti West's 'MaXXXine', the third film of the 'X' horror franchise https://t.co/6WX94lnlDo pic.twitter.com/1EEVQyg5Z0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 13, 2022

Photo via A24

In West’s threequel, Goth will return as Maxine to double-down once more, but the third installment will be picking up right after X left off — with sole survivor Maxine pursuing a career as an actress in 1980’s Los Angeles. Although the film hasn’t been shot yet, we can expect some developments soon, especially with Pearl right around the corner.

In West’s X, Goth’s Maxine, among others, fights for her life after the shoot for a pornographic film goes awry. Paying homage to 20th century slashers like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the film co-stars Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure and Scott Mescudi.

Pearl will be showing in theaters nationwide on Friday, September 16. Goth returns as Pearl, an ambitious farm girl who longs for an illustrious career on stage, but settles for another type of fame that arises after becoming an unforgettable serial killer. MaXXXine will be produced by A24, the studio behind the industry’s most out-the-box meta slasher yet in Bodies Bodies Bodies, and you can check out WGTC’s review of Pearl here.