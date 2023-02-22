A24’s newest and scariest supernatural horror will leave you too afraid to even move

By now, it’s common knowledge that production powerhouse A24 is synonymous with crafting grindhouse horror projects that invade our cerebrums and increase our greatest fears. After recently closing out 2022 — which was undoubtedly one of the biggest years for the company in terms of quality horror content — the ever-popular production giant is back to deliver a fresh-faced supernatural feature that will terrify you beyond belief. We’re talking about Talk to Me, of course, which is the latest spooky sensation creating quite a stir amongst the fandom.

Just over a month ago, A24 brilliantly snatched the rights to the Australian horror after the movie received high acclaim and praise in the days following its official premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Such a swift maneuver should certainly come as no surprise, seeing as A24 is famous for taking on smaller, low-budget projects that debuted at underground film festivals and eventually turning them into blockbuster treasures. Ari Aster, anyone?

Image via A24

With that said, having A24 attached at the hip isn’t the only reason that the 2022 project is becoming a certified hit. In fact, its bone-chilling premise and high intensity has earned the right to serve as its true main points of attraction. Blending the repercussions of contacting the spirit world while enhancing humdrum genre tropes is exactly what the horror community needs during times when concepts are recycled and reused.

Exact information about when Talk to Me will be officially released by A24 has not yet been made clear, but those interested should do well to check back here for future updates as they become available.