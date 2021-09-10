The breakout success of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has prompted the film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, to promise a return from one of the film’s more unexpected cameos.

Abomination, a villain who first appeared in Marvel Comics back in 1967, first appeared alongside the Incredible Hulk. Given his typical role as a Hulk villain, it’s unsurprising that his appearance in Shang-Chi left many fans confused but intrigued. In response to numerous fan theories and questions about the villain’s appearance, Cretton revealed to ComicBook.com that the purpose behind this surprise cameo will be revealed “very soon.”

Abomination has already made an appearance in the MCU, but even stalwart fans may struggle to remember him. The last time this colossal villain appeared was alongside Edward Norton in the 2008 Incredible Hulk film. Since then, the Hulk has been reimagined by Mark Ruffalo, who took on the role of Bruce Banner in the first Avengers flick. Ruffalo has since become a favorite among fans for his thoughtful portrayal of the character, which added an emotional depth that had yet to be seen in the hero’s live-action adaptations.

The new version of Abomination, which sees actor Tim Roth reprise the role more than ten years after he co-starred in The Incredible Hulk, was already expected to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus show She-Hulk. His appearance in Shang-Chi was unexpected but welcome and prompted a slew of questions from viewers.

Abomination showed up during Shang-Chi‘s fight club scene alongside Wong, who fans know and love from both Doctor Strange and the Avengers flicks. The character’s sudden disappearance via one of Wong’s portals piqued the interest of viewers, who were delighted to get a hint toward his future via an appearance by Cretton on the Phase Zero podcast.

“I mean, I can also say that the decisions of everything that people are speculating about were big discussions, and they are there for a reason that I think will be revealed fairly soon, I think,” he said.

As noted by ComicBook.com, She-Hulk is expected to hit Disney Plus early in 2022, which is likely what Cretton is referencing. His unexpected appearance in Shang-Chi has people wondering if the character could have another unlikely cameo, however, particularly given producer Jonathan Schwartz’s comments about Abomination making “the most story sense” for Shang-Chi.

Marvel fans who have yet to see the comeback in question can do so in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in theaters now.