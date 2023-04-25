‘Across the Spider-Verse’ producer nitpicks by revealing the specific time jump between chapters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is fast approaching, and those of us familiar with its Academy Award-winning predecessor are absolutely vibrating in anticipation for Miles Morales’ second outing. After foiling Kingpin with the help of his fellow Spider-People, Shameik Moore’s astoundingly-likeable protagonist looks to be taking it up a notch by adding romance and insurgency infighting to his long list of Spider-Hurdles.

Indeed, it’s going to be one hell of a sequel, and according to writer-producer Christopher Miller, it’s of utmost importance that we audiences are aware of the Spider-Verse timeline at play here, right down to the month.

Technically one year and four months https://t.co/6fV7fbpc7F — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 25, 2023

Responding to a tweet by DiscussingFilm that claimed Across the Spider-Verse takes place one year after Into the Spider-Verse, Miller chimed in with the nitpick of a lifetime, saying that it technically takes place one and one-third of a year after the original film.

The easy conclusion here is that Miller chose to nitpick for the sake of a gag, but even though he may not be as well-acquainted with Twitter laws as James Gunn or Kevin Feige, that doesn’t mean he’s immune from poking the hornet nest of theory-crafters; these people are, after all, technically Marvel fans.

That has to mean something in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse — Josh ❤️ Super Mario Bros Movie #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 25, 2023

My overly-analytic brain: There must be significance in your specifying the four months pic.twitter.com/4YX5WmYEu1 — Nicholas | High Republic Era (@naschmid) April 25, 2023

Thus, the proxy easy conclusion, given the addition of fans’ hyper-fixating, is that Miller is making doubly sure that Mayday, the daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary-Jane Watson, has her age accounted for; those four months make a huge difference for a small baby.

How old is Mayday? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/89PXxElfTn — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) April 25, 2023

Yeah so Peter B daugther age fits more or something — Prisker (@Prisk2307) April 25, 2023

How old is Baby Mayday? Cuz I'm thinking it seems time isn't consistent across universes, so more time has passed for Peter B than Miles and Gwen. — Kaze Phantom🇺🇦 (@KazePhantom) April 25, 2023

So from here on out, make sure you keep in mind that it’s been exactly 16 months since Kingpin was put behind bars, or a very angry Christopher Miller just might roll up to your doorstep when you least expect it.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release to theaters on June 2.