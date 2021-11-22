Actor Joey Morgan is being mourned by colleagues after the news broke the Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse has died at age 28.

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed,” reads a statement sent by his representative to The Hollywood Reporter. “We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private.”

No cause of death was given for the actor, who was also known for comedies Flower and Compadre.

“Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful,” said director Christopher Landon on Twitter. “And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him.”

Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/53GQ0r0YYB — christopher landon (@creetureshow) November 21, 2021

“Rest in peace Joey,” said Flower co-star Zoey Deutch on an Instagram post featuring a photo of her and Morgan. “A deeply kind, talented special person. We love you.”

Actor Logan Miller, who co-starred alongside Morgan in Scouts, also took to Instagram to write his tribute alongside a number of photos of the late actor: “The world has lost a great human.”

“Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together,” he said. “I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I’m sorry we didn’t have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I’ll see you later duder.”

After the Chicago-born Morgan’s acting debut in a leading role in Scouts in 2015 as Augie Foster, the actor again co-lead in the Mexican-American production Compadres the following year. Most recently, Joey Morgan co-starred in the 2020 film Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.