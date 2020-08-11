Only One Actor Has Played Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees And Leatherface

The horror genre may continue to be one of Hollywood’s most profitable enterprises, with the majority of low-budget efforts tending to do decent business at the box office based on folks’ continued love of being scared out of their seats, but despite how many franchises have popped up in recent years, with the exception of Saw‘s Jigsaw and It‘s Pennywise, we haven’t seen many iconic characters that can hold a candle to the famous faces that dominated the 1980s.

No matter how many horror sequels are churned out on an annual basis, when it comes to naming the most recognizable villains that the genre has ever seen, veterans like Leatherface, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Pinhead and Freddy Kreuger are always the first ones that come to mind. Of course, every single one of them has fallen victim to the law of diminishing returns over the years, but the recent success of the rebooted Halloween franchise just goes to reinforce their enduring popularity if the material is strong enough.

Halloween Kills FX Artist Shares New Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given how long horror’s major properties have been around, not to mention the steady steam of sequels, remakes and reboots we’ve seen, there’ve been countless actors buried under prosthetics to embody these antagonists, but only one actor can lay claim to the title of starring as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘s Leatherface, Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees and Halloween‘s Michael Myers.

Tom Morga has been working as a stuntman since the 1970s, and has lent his talents to everything from The Shawshank Redemption to Pirates of the Caribbean, and that includes three of horror’s biggest icons. While he never played a major role, he still suited up for 1986’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning along with 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, making him the one and only person to hold the unique distinction.