New Marvel characters are being introduced with each passing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are only so many larger-than-life villains left to bring into the fold. One of these villains has already been teased, or at least hinted at, and fans are convinced that he’ll be popping up in an MCU project any day now. That villain is the master demon of Hell, Mephisto.

Recommended Videos

In the comic books, Mephisto has encountered and exploited many a hero by making deals with them, like infamously getting Peter Parker to wish away his marriage with Mary Jane Watson to save the life of his Aunt May, or making the pact with Johnny Blaze which led to him becoming Ghost Rider. If Mephisto were to join the MCU, there are plenty of choices for who could play him. Given the hype around the upcoming series Agatha All Along, many believe this could be where Mephisto makes his first official appearance. If that does indeed happen, here are our top 12 choices for who should play the fiery foe.

12. George Clooney

Image via Paramount Pictures

If Mephisto is someone who can get people to sign on the dotted line, he will need to be someone with charisma, and who better than George Clooney? Clooney has not touched a superhero role since Batman and Robin, wherein he infamously played the Dark Knight detective. If you can’t recall where you’ve seen Clooney before, I have questions, as he’s the star of major titles like The Ides of March, Up in the Air, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and ER. Now in his silver fox era, Clooney could easily switch sides and play a villainous role more akin to the morally gray characters he usually plays like Danny in the Ocean’s 11 franchise.

11. Sean Penn

Image via Open Road Films

Even though Sean Penn is not necessarily known for playing bad guys, he has an aura that would make him perfect for Mephisto. You might recognize him from his roles in Mystic River, Milk, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and The Thin Red Line. He’s one of a few actors on this list who is very selective of the roles he picks, so there’s a chance he might not want to go down the Marvel path. The one thing that might be in his favor is that he recently starred in a miniseries called Gaslit. If Penn is willing to be in a series (although it did star Julia Roberts, which might have brought cachet to the project), maybe he’s willing to play in the Marvel sandbox under the right circumstances.

10. Daniel Day-Lewis

Image via Miramax Films

Regarded as one of the best actors of his generation, Daniel Day-Lewis would be a perfect Mephisto, although there are not many characters he would not be suited for. You know him from Gangs of New York, Lincoln, and There Will Be Blood, but the legendary actor retired after making Phantom Thread, making the chances of him coming out of retirement for a Marvel role quite low (unless he needs a new house or something). Day-Lewis is also perhaps the most famous method actor alive, so we’d hate to see him go to hell and back for the role, but he’d make an excellent Mephisto nonetheless.

9. Wes Bentley

Image via Paramount

Wes Bentley might be one of the most interesting choices on this list, and perhaps the least well-known. You most likely recognize him from Yellowstone, but he’s also made notable appearances in American Beauty, The Hunger Games, and Interstellar. Like a couple of the other actors on this list, he would nail the devilish look of Mephisto’s character, as evidenced by his Hunger Games character Seneca Crane. The reason he’d be interesting is because Bentley has already appeared in the Marvel Universe, just not in the MCU. In fact, he was close to Mephisto in the role he played in 2007’s Ghost Rider; he played Blackheart, the main villain of the movie, who was the son of Mephisto (as played by Peter Fonda in the film). Mephisto would be the perfect throwback, even if just for a satisfyingly full-circle multiversal cameo moment.

8. Sacha Baron Cohen

Image via Four By Two Films

Sacha Baron Cohen might be the most interesting choice for Mephisto on this list, because there’s a chance he’s already been cast. You likely know the actor from the zany characters he’s played in the past ⏤ Borat, Ali G, Bruno ⏤ and while he’s mostly known for his comedic roles, it takes serious acting chops to expertly execute comedy. Cohen has also proven himself in more serious projects, including Sweeney Todd and The Trial of the Chicago 7, and his ability to juggle the two genres make him perfect for a Marvel villain. It was previously rumored that Cohen might be playing a role in the upcoming Ironheart series and that he’d be playing a demon. Whether he appears in Agatha or Ironheart, you won’t hear us objecting, especially given how closely he fits the comic book depictions of the character.

7. Al Pacino

Image via Warner Bros.

This choice might be a tad older than what Marvel Studios is looking for, but you can’t deny that Al Pacino would be excellent as Mephisto. You likely know the Oscar-winning actor from his roles in The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Heat, and Scent of a Woman. We already know that he can pull off a devilish character; you only have to look at his performance in The Devil’s Advocate to see that. Again, Marvel is probably looking for somebody a bit younger who could play the role for more than one project, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have the demon change his appearance and get at least one Pacino version of the character. Just like being killed by your cat, it’s unlikely, but not impossible.

6. Bryan Cranston

Image via AMC

There’s one Breaking Bad alum who would make a terrific Mephisto: Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston. If you don’t know him from Breaking Bad, you might recognize him from Malcolm in the Middle, Argo, or his newest series, Your Honor. If we’ve learned anything from Cranston’s performance as White, it’s that he has range ⏤ range enough to go from playing a relatively normal person to a villain at the drop of a hat. It does seem weird that neither Marvel nor DC has tapped the actor for a role in either superhero franchise yet, at least that we know about, but if Marvel gets him first, we’ve got our money on him playing a villain. He would bring both color and depth to Mephisto, which is why we wouldn’t be mad if he stuck around for several MCU appearances.

5. Denzel Washington

Image via Sony Pictures

Known for his roles in Fences, The Equalizer, Glory, American Gangster, and Malcolm X, Denzel Washington would make a fantastic Mephisto. He might not be the most conventional choice, as he doesn’t resemble the comic book version of the character, but if you simplify Mephisto down to his actions and nature, Washington would be able to execute the role well. Like Penn, however, he’s another one of those actors whose prestige might stop him from snagging a role in a superhero film, or he might not have been offered the right one. Either way, Mephisto would be the perfect character for Washington to portray, as it would allow him to chew on some scenery and inhabit one of the best villains in the MCU.

4. Tom Hardy

Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Tom Hardy is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Venom. He’s proven himself to be a versatile actor with performances that often sizzle with a raw, visceral energy. Given how iconic his version of Bane became (who can forget that voice?), his portrayal of Mephisto would inevitably as charismatic as it is terrifying. Hardy’s chameleonic ability as an actor (how charming was he in Inception?) would allow him to explore the many layers of Mephisto’s character, from his cunning manipulations to his underlying malevolence. Whether he’s delivering sly, devilish quips or unleashing his full wrath, Hardy could easily become one of the most memorable faces to battle the Avengers, especially after playing the lovable Eddie Brock for six years.

3. Joaquin Phoenix

Credit: Toni Anne Barson / Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Joaquin Phoenix is one of the best actors of his generation, and he is no stranger to playing unsettling villains. The Oscar he won for portraying the Joker proves his ability to delve deeply into a character’s psyche, uncovering both its complexities and darker aspects. His portrayal of Arthur Fleck/Joker showcased a striking transformation from a troubled individual to a chaotic force of nature.

Phoenix’s inclination to portray characters with an unsettling realism could make Mephisto a deeply disconcerting figure in the MCU. Mephisto is a character capable of both ruthless cruelty and beguiling charm. Given Phoenix’s history of embracing challenging, character-driven roles, he could elevate Mephisto from a mere comic book villain to a compelling presence that captivates audiences whenever he appears on screen.

2. Javier Bardem

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Javier Bardem attends the premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Being The Ricardos” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Javier Bardem is an actor known for his ability to portray deeply unsettling villains, and his inclusion as Mephisto would undoubtedly elevate the character to new heights. Bardem’s standout performances in No Country for Old Men as the chilling Anton Chigurh and in Skyfall as the enigmatic Silva showcase his talent for bringing complex, dangerous characters to life.

Bardem’s Mephisto would likely be a figure of terrifying calm and calculated evil, a villain who controls situations with a mere glance or a softly spoken word. His ability to convey menace without overt aggression makes him an ideal choice for a character like Mephisto, who often operates through subtlety and manipulation rather than brute force.

1. Keanu Reeves

Image via Lionsgate

One choice that might be a little divisive is Keanu Reeves. Known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick franchises, as well as Speed, Point Break, and the Bill & Ted films, the actor usually plays the hero in whatever movie he’s in. Reeves is no stranger to superhero roles either, playing John Constantine in DC’s Constantine and more recently Batman in DC’s League of Super-Pets.

You can’t deny that you would not look too closely at the fine print if Keanu Reeves arrived at your house with a smile and asked you to sign a contract. Yes, it would taint his heroic image, but that is why it would be so effective. A turn from a career as storied as his would have the potential to create the best villain of the MCU.

Those are our ten choices for Mephisto in the MCU. Of course, there is always the chance that Marvel is in on the running joke and will just continue to drop tiny hints and never actually use the character in the next few years, or at all. But if they do, we think these guys would be pretty great.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy