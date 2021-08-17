Actress Mae Whitman Comes Out As Pansexual

Mae Whitman has been cast in a variety of iconic roles. From her work in Scot Pilgrim vs. the World and The Perks of Being a Wallflower to her voice acting work as Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Tinkerbell in the Disney Fairies franchise, she’s always left an impact.

Most recently, she has been playing Amity Blight in The Owl House who’s second season recently concluded. She came out on Twitter as pansexual while commenting on her show and the character she plays, who is the first majorly reoccurring LGBT+ character on a Disney animated series.

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”

I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best 🌈 and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)



Luckily for fans of The Owl House, season 3 is already confirmed to be on the way. Senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channel Meredith Roberts commented on the project when it was announced.

“Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world, and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience. We’re eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three.”

There is no word currently on the release date of The Owl House’s third season.