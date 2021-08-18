Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Expected To Return For This Netflix Sequel

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are both amazing stars on their own, but also work fantastically together. Their chemistry in Just Go With It is still memorable and their latest film outing together is so massively popular that it looks like they’re coming back for a sequel.

Murder Mystery was released in 2019 and was an instant hit on Netflix. Don’t let the 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes fool you — this movie was at the time, the most popular weekend release ever on the platform.

“30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide.” Netflix

“A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage. A chance encounter leads to them being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.” Synopsis From Google

It is currently being reported that Jeremy Garelick is set to direct the film which was written by James Vanderbilt. The shooting for the film will place in Paris and the Caribbean. Murder Mystery 2 is currently in production.