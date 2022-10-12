Adam Sandler confirms new movie with ‘Uncut Gems’ directors so prepare for even more anxiety attacks

The renaissance of Adam Sandler is continuing, with the comedian confirming a new collaboration on its way with Uncut Gems directors the Safdie brothers.

The change in public perception of Sandler owes much to his reinvention as a dramatic actor for 2018’s Uncut Gems. An incredibly tense watch and deeply unpredictable flick, audiences can now expect the levels of chaos to be dialed up to eleven very soon following Sandler’s confirmation of a new film with the Safdie brothers.

Speaking to Variety on his past and future, he spoke of how his career has seen a revitalization, as well as giving us news on his next project. Sandler says the film is set to start shooting in “late winter”, and praises Safdie’s directions.

“I’m going to do a movie with the Safdie brothers and we’re supposed to start in the late winter, right. So part of my brain right now is like, “I’m on tour.” Then once that Safdie brothers movie starts—and I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time. So part of my brain is going, ‘Wow, once that movie starts I’m in deep and our lives are going to change.’ “Like everybody, when you work hard you’re tired, you’re knocked out, and you miss out on some stuff that you wish you could’ve seen. But ultimately, I know it’s going to be a few months of going after a goal that we all feel the same about. We want to do the best we can.”

When asked if the follow-up will be on the same level of intensity as Uncut Gems, he believed it’ll be just as strong, thanks to how much the Safdie brothers care about their projects.

“Yeah, because of how much these guys care. And how much I don’t want to let them down. And I see how hard they work, and just like when I’m working on my comedies with my friends, it means a lot to us. Every joke means a lot. The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them, every frame of the movie means a lot. So I don’t want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much.”

The Safdie brothers have one project coming up before this untitled new film, with them serving as producers for Funny Pages from director Owen Kline. Uncut Gems meanwhile is currently available to stream on Netflix.