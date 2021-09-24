Adam Sandler Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Adam Sandler has put out some classic comedy films throughout his career, but he has been criticized for the quality of his movies over the last decade or so. But that doesn’t stop a lot of people from still watching his films.

That seems to be the case for Grown Ups, one of Sandler’s most critically panned projects. The 2010 comedy movie hit the U.S. version of Netflix earlier this week and it is currently the No. 2 movie on the platform in the United States. It trails only Netflix original Intrusion.

Despite its popularity and the star-studded cast of Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Salma Hayek, critics did not like the film at all. Grown Ups has an 11 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, although the general public seems to feel much more favorably toward the film considering its 62 percent Audience Score.

The movie centers around a group of lifelong friends who return to their hometown during the Fourth of July weekend after their junior high basketball coach dies. Although most brought their families along for the trip, the now-grown men revert to their childish ways while together, resulting in some fights, arguments, and a renewed feud with old foes from their childhood.

Grown Ups is available on Netflix and Hulu in the United States.