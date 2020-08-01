Yet Another Adam Sandler Movie Has Just Been Added To Netflix

It’s probably not a stretch to say that Adam Sandler is one of the most divisive actors out there. Sure, most of his stuff does well at the box office, while his streaming efforts always pull in huge numbers for Netflix, but his lowbrow comedies are routinely bashed by critics, who often call him out for phoning in his performances.

This is made especially frustrating as we all know that he’s capable of awards-worthy work. Just look at Uncut Gems, for instance, a film that many predicted would score him an Oscar nomination. That being said, Sandler knows what his fans want and despite the brutal reviews, his followers absolutely love his efforts in the comedy genre and always turn up for them.

That’s true of the most recent Adam Sandler movie to land on Netflix as well, Mr. Deeds. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22%, this 2002 effort was, unsurprisingly, trashed by critics, but like most of his output, went over fairly well with the actor’s fans (pulling in over $170 million at the box office) and most of them will no doubt be happy to revisit it now that it’s back on the streaming site as of today.

Of course, Mr. Deeds is just one of many, many Sandler movies to be found on Netflix, so if it isn’t your cup of tea but you’re still craving something from the actor, you won’t be hard-pressed to find a replacement. Indeed, whether it’s the aforementioned Uncut Gems, Just Go With It, The Ridiculous 6, Murder Mystery or The Do-Over, among others, it seems the streaming site is never short on Adam Sandler content.

But tell us, do you plan on checking out Mr. Deeds now that it’s back on Netflix? Or do you have something else lined up for this weekend? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.