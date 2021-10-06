Adam Sandler Shows Off His Basketball Skills With Incredible Shot

Adam Sandler‘s skill with a basketball was showcased in a spectacular fashion this week after the actor shocked fans by attempting an unimaginable challenge.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, the 55-year-old made his “Saturday Night” special by shooting a shot from a balcony. The clip begins with Sandler, who is wearing an orange hoodie and blue shorts, being tossed the ball. As it continues, the actor says as he successfully shoots it in the hoop, “my name is Adam Sandler and this is balcony ball.”

Although this recently shared clip showcased Sandler enjoying the sport in his leisure time, the Mr. Deeds star has found ways to incorporate it in his projects. In 2010’s Grown Ups, Sandler, who portrayed Lenny Feder, played on a basketball team with his childhood friends (played by David Spade, Kevin James and Chis Rock), when they were younger. In the film, they ultimately had to go against their former rivals.

The second movie, which included a heavy basketball theme, was the acclaimed Uncut Gems. The film—about a jeweler making a risky bet that could potentially lead to a huge fortune—is centered around the 2012 NBA Playoff and also featured former basketball player and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

Sandler’s latest project, titled Hustle, will see the actor playing a luckless basketball scout that discovers a player with a rocky past. Sandler ultimately decides to bring the talent back with him to the states as they both prove they are worthy to be a part of the NBA. The film also stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, and Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith.