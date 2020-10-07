Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Movie Has A Great Happy Gilmore Cameo

Adam Sandler‘s latest Netflix exclusive, Hubie Halloween, is now here and surprisingly, it’s not the worst movie he’s ever made, despite what people feared before it released. That being said, it is a very typical Sandler comedy, following his template to a tee and bringing us a generic, uninspired flick. However, it does have a few redeeming qualities, such as a whole host of fun cameos for fans to enjoy.

Indeed, Hubie Halloween gathers together a number of the star’s regular collaborators, with Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider all showing up, among others. But there are also a few surprises along the way, and one of them is Ben Stiller, who’s not only in the film but reprises his role from Happy Gilmore as Hal L. You can’t have missed it, either, as even if you got bored and turned off the movie halfway through, you’ll still have seen the Zoolander star given that he appears right at the start.

For those who don’t remember, Hal was an orderly in Happy Gilmore who worked at the nursing home that Happy’s grandmother was at. And here, he shows up in a psychiatric hospital, where he’s the attendant on duty and is involved in a fun little scene that helps to set up Hubie Halloween. It’s not much, but it’s a nice cameo for diehard Sandler fans to feast on and will surely be appreciated by those who catch it.

Of course, there are a few other surprising faces who show up as well, but we won’t spoil them all here. Adam Sandler‘s latest is now on Netflix, so you should really check it out for yourself if you haven’t already. Again, it’s not a fantastic film by any means, but as some mindless entertainment to kill a few hours with, it’s harmless enough.