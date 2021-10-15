Adam Warlock Might Get His Own Disney Plus Show

There’s been a lot of talk lately about British actor Will Poulter and the news that he’ll be playing the iconic Marvel character Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now there’s a possibility that Marvel has some pretty big plans for the superhero. Poulter and Adam Warlock could very well be headed to their own Disney Plus series, according to reports.

Apparently there have been discussions about what to do with the character after Warlock debuts in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio doesn’t think he’s quite big enough to carry a movie in theaters, but they think he’s going to be a good candidate for other things.

Adam Warlock’s appearance in the MCU has been teased for a while now. The character first appeared in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In the comic books, he was a huge part of the events outlined in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Guardians director James Gunn confirmed the news, broken by Deadline, that Poulter would be playing Adam Warlock.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

Poulter responded to the tweet in kind.

Thank you, James. It’s a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I’m very excited to get to work. — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) October 12, 2021

Poulter is a rising star in Hollywood and has been on a bit of a hot streak over the years. He’s starred in The Maze Runner franchise, the horror hit Midsommar, and The Revenant.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has had a fairly rocky road to development. At one point, Gunn was fired from the movie after some controversial tweets resurfaced. He was eventually rehired after an apology: