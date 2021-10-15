Adam Warlock Might Get His Own Disney Plus Show
There’s been a lot of talk lately about British actor Will Poulter and the news that he’ll be playing the iconic Marvel character Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now there’s a possibility that Marvel has some pretty big plans for the superhero. Poulter and Adam Warlock could very well be headed to their own Disney Plus series, according to reports.
Apparently there have been discussions about what to do with the character after Warlock debuts in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio doesn’t think he’s quite big enough to carry a movie in theaters, but they think he’s going to be a good candidate for other things.
Adam Warlock’s appearance in the MCU has been teased for a while now. The character first appeared in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
In the comic books, he was a huge part of the events outlined in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Guardians director James Gunn confirmed the news, broken by Deadline, that Poulter would be playing Adam Warlock.
Poulter responded to the tweet in kind.
Poulter is a rising star in Hollywood and has been on a bit of a hot streak over the years. He’s starred in The Maze Runner franchise, the horror hit Midsommar, and The Revenant.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has had a fairly rocky road to development. At one point, Gunn was fired from the movie after some controversial tweets resurfaced. He was eventually rehired after an apology:
“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since⏤not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”