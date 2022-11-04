Admirable optimists find a solitary positive in one of the year’s most detestable movies

There’s a well-merited school of thought that firmly believes 2022 to be the best year for horror we’ve seen for a long time, and it’s easy to understand why. The likes of X, Pearl, Barbarian, Smile, Terrifier 2, Nope, Hellraiser, Prey, and countless others have delivered top-tier blood, guts, and gore to the masses, but at the other end of the spectrum dwell movies like Grimcutty.

Although respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 25 percent from critics and fans aren’t truly scraping the bottom of the barrel, few things sum up the way audiences feel about the internet-savvy terror than the top-voted comment on a Reddit thread singling out the one positive aspect of a film that’s otherwise been judged as “hot garbage”.

Image: Hulu

The point in question names Grimcutty as an excellent allegory on the dangers of how parents react (or overreact) to the online world their children inhabit that they know next to nothing about. The premise follows a meme come to life that begins causing chaos in a small town, with the older generation unsure as to whether it’s a twisted social media phenomenon, attention-seeking teens, or something truly demonic.

It’s a decent enough setup, but the execution is fatally flawed. Designed to capitalize on current trends, Grimcutty will be beyond dated by the time 2022 is over, and that’s if anybody even remembers it by then. Hardcore horror supporters tend to be a great deal more forgiving than their critical counterparts, so you know things are really bad when even the staunchest stans of all things bloody and brutal will quite happily describe it as, and we quote, “one of the worst acted sh*t movies of the entire year”.