Rogue One Almost Featured A Return Of The Jedi Fan-Favorite

Few films in the Star Wars saga mined its past as readily as Rogue One did, a spinoff/prequel/multi-million dollar retcon that reintroduced iconic characters in unexpected ways. So, you may not be entirely surprised to learn there was one more familiar face billed for an appearance before circumstances dictated otherwise.

Early on in its production, screenwriter Gary Whitta was signed up to script Rogue One. In his draft, he planned to bring back Admiral Ackbar, last seen in Return of the Jedi, for the film’s climactic final act. But as he explains on Twitter, another Star Wars director beat him to the punch:

Originally Ackbar led the orbital attack over Scarif but JJ had got to him first so he was replaced with Raddus. https://t.co/xJN6EBVF4T — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 21, 2020

Ackbar did indeed make his Star Was re-entry in J.J.’s The Force Awakens, with the Admiral’s place in Rogue One being filled by the ostensibly different but obviously similar Admiral Raddus. Whitta ultimately left the project almost 2 years before its cinematic release (though he retained a story credit), and together, The Force Awakens and Rogue One went on to gross a combined $3 billion at the box office. All’s well that ends well, right?

That’s your lot. If you dreamt of seeing Ackbar lining up against the OG Death Star, as opposed to the Sequel Trilogy’s Starkiller Base – a name that always sounded like a placeholder – you’re free to keep dreaming, only now your dream will be tainted with the sadness of the fact that it could actually have happened.

Another case of what might have been. I’d bring up the Multiverse of Madness, but I fear I’ve long since sucked that spiel dry. Settle for the inessentials already discussed. I look forward to welcoming you back for the next case of the cinematic never-were, though. Today Rogue One, tomorrow, er, The Amazing Spider-Man 3? There’s something nobody wished for, right?