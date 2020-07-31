Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Says She’d Love To Become Part Of The MCU

On paper, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. very much takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Avengers director Joss Whedon helmed the pilot, Phil Coulson is the lead character and the show has featured cameos from countless characters we’ve seen in the movies including President Matthew Ellis, Jasper Sitwell, Lady Sif, Maria Hill, Peggy Carter and even Nick Fury.

However, Kevin Feige has confirmed that none of the previous Marvel TV shows are part of MCU canon, with the franchise’s small screen expansion set to officially begin with The Falcon and the Winter Solider, leaving Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s place in the mythology looking increasingly muddled.

Thanks to the wacky and wonderful world of comic books though, the showrunners gave themselves an easy out by simply erasing the events of all seven seasons from the MCU’s timeline by having the current and final season of the show indulge in some time-travel shenanigans that have drastically altered the pasts, presents and futures that viewers have seen on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. since it debuted in 2013.

Fans have always held out hope that Coulson would eventually make a full-scale return to the movies, and if star Chloe Bennett has anything to say about it, Quake will also be making the jump. The character has already been rumored to be absorbed into the MCU and could even headline her own Disney Plus show, and in a recent interview, the actress admitted once again that she’d love to continue in the role.

“I definitely would. I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me, it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet. I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe, and how much S.H.I.E.L.D. was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again.”

Even with the Marvel TV shows no longer regarded as continuity, bringing back Quake would be relatively straightforward given how important S.H.I.E.L.D. are to the MCU. She could simply be parachuted into a future movie as one of Nick Fury’s subordinates, and while non-fans wouldn’t know who she is, it would be a neat Easter Egg for those that followed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.