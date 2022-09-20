AI generates ‘John Wick’ as a Pixar movie poster, result is eerily on point

Welcome to 2022, the year in which AI slowly began to dethrone humanity when it comes to producing creative works. It’s become as simple as plugging a few key words into a machine learning algorithm, and in a few moments you have an often eerily accurate representation of what you were after.

This is exactly what renowned artist BossLogic did when he plugged the phrase ‘John Wick Pixar Poster’ into the DALL·E 2 artwork generator.

I typed (John Wick pixar poster) in #dalle …….. Life is weird 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LSAdIbuEki — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 19, 2022

Granted, Mr. Wick’s eyes are definitely nightmare fuel in this render, with one sewn shut and the other looking like a runny egg dripping down his face. However, if he had the staple Pixar-esque eyes, this would be pretty bang on the mark.

While the premise may be a little far-fetched since the story of John Wick is about a retired hitman going on a murderous rampage after the death of his dog, we know Pixar isn’t above tugging at heart strings, and the establishing canine murder doesn’t fall too far out of the animation studio’s wheelhouse.

John Wick poured new life into a then-stagnant action movie landscape, lauded by both critics and fans with an 85 percent ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It spawned two similarly successful sequels, with another chapter on the way as well as a spinoff television series.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is said to be the longest film of the lot, and is slated for release on 24 March 2023.