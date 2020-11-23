Alan Rickman’s Diaries Set To Be Published In 2022

The death of Alan Rickman in 2016 at the age of 69 was a blow to those who’ve appreciated his many performances over the years, including in the Harry Potter franchise, Die Hard, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, to name just a few. However, fans will get a chance to learn more about Rickman’s perspective via the publication of 27 of his diaries as a book through a family-approved project that should reach us in Fall 2022.

Canongate acquired the worldwide rights to the material of the diaries, which are being released in the United States by Holt, and represent work completed over a period of 25 years. The book is currently planned to be titled The Diaries of Alan Rickman, although we’d imagine a more creative name may be found by 2022. And before anyone gets upset about private information being put out into the public, the English actor reportedly always intended for the writings to be made available.

Alan Taylor of the Scottish Review of Books is handling editorial duties alongside John Fowles of Canongate, and they have the task of turning the extensive volumes into a single collection. Rickman’s widow, Rima Horton, had this to say about the news:

“I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries, and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor. The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts.”

In addition, Canongate praised the quality of the material they’ve been left with, commenting as so:

“More than anything though, the diaries reveal the real Alan Rickman, funny, passionate, occasionally provocative, and give fresh insight into his art. He wrote his diaries as if chatting with a close friend. They provide pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him. They are intimate, perceptive and very funny.”

The performer began compiling his notes after achieving recognition for Die Hard and Robin Hood, and they cover his career and other opinions stretching through the remainder of his life. Expect, then, to hear what he thought about his role as Severus Snape, including his frustration with the part that have previously been shared via his letters.

We’re looking forward, then, to digging into what sounds like it’ll be an insightful and funny account of Alan Rickman‘s life, and how he responded to the different levels of fame and attention from his more notable appearances. Although they only offer some consolation for those wishing that he’d received more time to produce new characters, getting to read his contemporary thoughts is still an exciting prospect.