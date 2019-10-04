Alden Ehrenreich Expected To Return As Han Solo In Future Star Wars Project

Alden Ehrenreich had a nearly impossible task to accomplish when he signed up to play Han Solo in Ron Howard’s underwhelming anthology film. Harrison Ford had only exited stage left (thanks, Kylo Ren) three years before Ehrenreich took control of the Millenium Falcon, but it’s safe to say, especially when looking at its box office performance, that the wound had not healed.

With that said, despite its failures, Ehrenreich was one of the more well-received components of Solo and it looks like the House of Mouse agrees. And that’s because according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan back in May – the 29-year-old actor is expected to reprise his role as the infamous Star Wars grifter.

This will come as good news to the great many people who’ve supported the 2018 spinoff and campaigned for a sequel. But they’ll have to take it with a grain of salt, because, like we’ve previously reported, the return may not be in film form.

Instead, fans can apparently expect to see Ehrenreich’s Han in one of the upcoming spinoff series available on Disney Plus. Of course, we don’t know in which show this may take place, but it could possibly be the unannounced project for Qi’ra, the pilot’s first great love played by Emilia Clarke who’s said to be in line to get her own TV show on the streaming service.

Wherever it is that Han Solo appears next, Star Wars fans will have a lot to look forward to upon the release of Disney Plus. For starters, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian is looking to kick the intensity up a notch, calling back to and putting into the spotlight, the sadistic vibes of Boba Fett. Oh, and if you’re a 2000’s kid like me, there’s also a brand new season of The Clone Wars to look forward to as well.