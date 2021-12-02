Following the untimely shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, Alec Baldwin is telling his side of the story. Early reports named Baldwin as the person who discharged the weapon in question, but the actor and producer is now saying he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the first sit-down interview since the incident.

The 63-year-old actor sat down for an hour-long interview with George Stephanopolous for ABC News to talk extensively about what occurred.

In a preview, when Stephanopolous asks Baldwin if he did indeed pull the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins, Baldwin says, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never.”

If Baldwin has a lengthier explanation as to how the shot was fired from the gun, we’ll have to wait for the interview in its entirety to come out.

The 30 Rock actor added he had “no idea” how a real bullet got onto the Rust set in the first place.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun,” he said of the shooting. “A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos how a real bullet got on the "Rust" set, Alec Baldwin says: “I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”



Asked by @GStephanopoulos how a real bullet got on the "Rust" set, Alec Baldwin says: "I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

Baldwin said that even now, he finds it hard to believe the incident occurred. “It doesn’t seem real to me.”

Holding back tears, Baldwin also said Hutchins was “someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her], liked by everyone who worked with and admired.”

Baldwin has remained silent on details of the matter since he allegedly discharged a gun that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured direct Joel Souza on Oct. 21 on the set of Rust. The full interview is scheduled for Thursday at 8 pm ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.