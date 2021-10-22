Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Tragic Fatal Movie Set Accident

Alec Baldwin took to social media on Friday to react to a fatal accident on the set of his upcoming film, Rust. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after Baldwin, according to authorities, fired a prop gun.



Baldwin took to both Twitter and Instagram to express “shock” and “sadness” over the incident, explaining that he is fully cooperating with police to “address how this tragedy occurred.”

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021



Baldwin also said he has been in touch with Hutchins’ husband to offer support and offered condolences to all who loved and knew her.

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021





According to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, Baldwin discharged the prop weapon around 1:50pm MT on Thursday, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

That incident is reminiscent of the tragic death of actor Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow in 1993. In that case, a blank round discharged a bullet that was lodged in the barrel of the gun that shot and killed Lee.



At this time it remains unclear what exactly caused the incident and authorities have not disclosed any details about what kind of gun or what kind of rounds Baldwin was using during the incident when the actor was either rehearsing or shooting a scene.



In the meantime, the filming of Rust has been suspended indefinitely. The film’s story follows a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his grandfather after the murder of his parents. It stars Frances Fisher, Travis Fimmel, and Brady Noon alongside Baldwin. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.