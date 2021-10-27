Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Slams Candace Owens Over “Rust” Tweets

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland is responding to what she called “perpetuated hate and anger and fighting” involving comments about her father after the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of Rust last week.

According to Yahoo News, she specifically called out conservative pundit Candace Owens over her “tweets, lack of information and ignorance” about what happened.

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers….What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic Justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families, so sad,” Owens wrote in response to the shooting last week.

Owens went on to correct her tweet to clarify she thought Baldwin killed someone, not murdered them.

Baldwin’s daughter called the commentator “the most disgusting, hateful cancerous human being.”

“Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed….Shame on you,” Ireland wrote over Instagram.

In addition to Hutchins being killed after being struck in the chest during the mishap, director Joel Souza — who was standing behind her — was also injured, but has since been released from the hospital.

Among some of the revelations that have already trickled out since last week’s shooting, we learned that the loaded weapon was handed to Baldwin by an assistant director who told the actor it was safe to use moments before he discharged it and fatally shot Hutchins. The AD also reportedly did not know the gun was loaded with live rounds at the time, according to court documents.

The AD in question, David Halls, was also fired from the set of a previous film when a similar incident occurred — a prop gun unexpectedly firing on the set of 2019’s Freedom’s Path.

In addition, the loaded gun was reportedly used to practice shooting beer cans with live ammunition to pass the time hours before the tragic incident occurred.

Crew members on set also reportedly walked off the set, citing in part unsafe working conditions, with many being replaced by non-union workers.

The production of Rust has been suspended indefinitely and no charges have yet been filed in the case.