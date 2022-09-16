Alexander Ludwig wants an R-rated ‘Super Freaky Girl’ movie with Nicki Minaj

Alexander Ludwig had so much fun working with Nicki Minaj on her latest music video that he’s manifesting an R-rated “Super Freaky Girl” film version for a chance to collaborate with the rapper once more.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Vikings star (who served as Minaj’s love interest in the video) heaped praise on the musician, referring to her as “arguably the most talented female rapper ever”. When asked if he’d work with her in the future, he stated he “100 percent” would, as the pair got along just fine on set.



Alexander Ludwig says he would like to do a “Super Freaky Girl” MOVIE with @NICKIMINAJ and praised her for all she’s done for women in rap pic.twitter.com/UcU7ROUchM — Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) September 15, 2022

In the bright and very pink video for the hit single, Ludwig portrays a stripped-down Ken doll-like version next to Minaj’s Barbie, and the duo get comfortable and sexy in several scenes throughout the video’s almost three-minute run.

The pop-rap track earned the singer and rapper her first debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, becoming only the second song by a female solo hip-hop artist to debut at the peak position since 1998 when Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” debuted at the summit.

Ludwig currently stars on the Starz drama Heels alongside Stephen Amell, which has been renewed for a second season. A “Super Freaky Girl” film might be a long shot, but the Barbz are certainly behind the idea. While Minaj’s filmography isn’t exactly vast, she did receive positive reviews for her roles in Barbershop: The Next Cut, and The Other Woman, and has shown off her acting chops in many of her music videos.