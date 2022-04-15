Over the decades, there has been a slew of Stephen King-inspired film and television projects that have been adapted from his eldritch lineup of successful novels — and perhaps the most popular adaptations are The Stand (2020), It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), where both Skarsgård brothers — Alexander and Bill — have delivered unforgettable roles. But, Alexander Skarsgård has revealed that he strongly believes that his Randall Flagg would easily defeat his brother Bill’s terrifying Pennywise, the Dancing Clown.

Randall Flagg first appears in King’s 1978 novel and is portrayed by Alexander in the 2020 miniseries of the same name, where he serves as a larger-than-life demonic entity with heightened supernatural abilities that drastically affects a group of people in Las Vegas who are attempting to stop him from causing further chaos. On the other side, Bill Skarsgård portrays Pennywise, another demonic being that feeds on children and lures them in by utilizing his shapeshifting abilities to pose as a clown.

While speaking with CinemaBlend, The Northman star insisted that while he’s never had a face-to-face debate with his younger brother over the matter, he confidently believes that Flagg would definitely trump Pennywise.

“I don’t wanna sound cocky, but probably Flagg. I mean, he’s kind of the devil in a way… He’s pretty powerful.”

While both characters are incredibly powerful and present a dangerous threat, each being is different in its methodical approach. Considering Alexander has portrayed Flagg more than Bill has portrayed Pennywise, it’s an expected assumption for the elder Skarsgård to make, though a future battle between the two demonic entities would certainly add an alluring element to Stephen King’s body of work.