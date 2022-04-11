Alfred Molina reveals the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene that brought him to tears

It was all about the emotions on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with returning Doctor Octopus Alfred Molina sharing some of his favorite moments from the film.

While appearing on the Household Faces podcast, Molina revealed some of the most heartfelt exchanges on the set of No Way Home, highlighting his onscreen reunion with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

“I got a little emotional, actually. There was one scene where I suddenly meet Tobey, and he kinda goes ‘How are you, Doctor?’ And I go, ‘Oh my god, it’s good to see you.’ I got very teary in that scene. I kinda went, ‘Oh sh*t, this is a moment.’ And it was delightful. And it was, of course, delightful to see Tobey again. We did have a giggle on set about… I think I said something like, ’I’m terrified that I might be a bit too old for this.’”

This was the first time the pair had appeared together as their respective Marvel characters since Spider-Man 2 in 2004, with Molina going on to admit the “delightful” reunion got him “very teary” on the set. It wasn’t all about his own performance, either, with the actor also praising the interactions between Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“Yeah it was brilliant… I’d love to know, I don’t know Tobey or Andrew well enough to kind of just phone them up and ask, but I’d love to know just how much of that was improvised… When I saw the movie, the audience just lapped it up, it was just perfect. It was a perfect little moment.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home generated plenty of emotions among fans, ranging from heartbreak and nostalgia to euphoria to back again, so at least it’s refreshing to know that the cast felt the exact same way during shooting.