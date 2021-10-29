Alice Eve Says She’s Proud Of Controversial Star Trek Underwear Scene

The Star Trek universe stands for a lot of things. Unity, collaboration, exploration, and doing what’s right are just a few of the things that come to mind.

However, in the 2013 movie Star Trek: Into Darkness, there was something else — a sexy underwear scene from out of nowhere.

Actress Alice Eve played Dr. Carol Marcus, a science officer on the Enterprise. She had a vast knowledge of Starfleet weapons and was tasked with deactivating a torpedo in a scene with Captain Kirk (Chris Pine).

Eve changes into a jumpsuit and is shown in her underwear while Kirk takes a peek. Many fans still say the scene is gratuitous and unnecessary, especially in the sterile Star Trek universe. Take a look at the scene below.

In a recent interview promoting her new film Warning, Eve said she doesn’t agree with criticism about the scene. She said she prepared for it and was proud of it.

It was something I voluntarily worked with a trainer to be fit for, was very much prepared for, and very much enjoyed [doing] — filming, executing, promoting. The feeling I shouldn’t have done it, or that it was exploitation, was confusing to me. There are many things in the world that are confusing. I put it down to one of those anomalies. I’m proud of that scene, and all the work I did.

Eve has also talked in the past about women’s roles in sci-fi movies. “Science fiction is not necessarily the domain of women in terms of creation,” she said.

She’s had roles in other sci-fi projects as well, including Men In Black 3 and the Iron Fist series for Marvel.

Her latest film marks the first time she’s worked with a female filmmaker.

“I wanted to support a woman tackling traditionally male subject matter,” Eve said. “I loved her audacity. She had this grand vision she was determined to execute on a small budget. And she did.”

Check out the trailer for her new movie below.