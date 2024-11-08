‘Alien: Romulus’ locks down streaming release date, and it’s creeping up quickly

Alien is one of the most iconic movie franchises ever made, especially in the spooky space, and in 2024 we were given one of the best entries in the series to date, Alien: Romulus.

Releasing on Aug. 15, 2024, Romulus became the seventh entry into the mainline Alien series, and the ninth overall if you’re counting the pair of Alien VS Predator movies that dropped during the early 2000s. However, something made Romulus different and that was the fact it actually lived up to the original.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise, or someone just looking for something new you’ll soon have the ability to enjoy Alien: Romulus from home as the film has now locked in a streaming release date.

Alien: Romulus will be released on streaming this Nov. 21. That’s right, in just two weeks you’ll have the chance to enjoy this incredible movie right from the comfort of your couch. It’s totally perfect for those who missed out when it was showing in cinemas.

The movie will be available to watch exclusively on Hulu when it arrives, but you can also purchase the film or rent it from the usual digital storefronts. In fact, the movie has been available to rent since October, and following its streaming debut those who want to own a copy can secure both DVD and Blu-Ray starting Dec. 3.

Despite its R rating, Alien: Romulus performed exceptionally well during its theatrical run. It topped the box office on release and earned $41.5 million which was the second largest take for any movie in the series.

We get it, box office figures are boring, but if you’re after a reason to check out the movie all you have to do is check out the reviews. Right now Alien: Romulus is sitting pretty with an incredible 80 percent certified fresh critic score partnered with its 85 percent audience score. That means not only did critics love the movie, but fans enjoyed it even more.

Alien: Romulus is a neat two hours which is long for a horror film but short for a movie in 2024. In these two hours, you’ll be seeing incredible visuals that take this unsettling mood of being stalked by a space alien and kick it into overdrive. It’s really one of the best films that was released this year and a must-watch for anybody who loves a horror flick.

If you’re a newcomer to the Alien franchise then congratulations! You’re in for a treat. But more importantly, you can binge through every film in the series so far on Hulu with Romulus joining later in the months. For those who are fans internationally, you’ll need to turn to Disney Plus to get your Alien fix.

