Alison Brie and Danny Pudi are eager to start shooting ‘Community’ movie in 2023

Community fans were absolutely ecstatic when Dan Harmon and the show’s cast confirmed that the ‘six seasons and a movie’ prophecy would finally be fulfilled by way of Peacock picking up a Community movie.

While we don’t have an exact timeframe as to when it will finally land on our television and (hopefully) theater screens, we do know that series stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi can’t wait to get principal photography underway.

Brie says she has cleared her schedule so that they can get started on filming, with Pudi chiming in that filming should get started sometime this year, and at this point they are just waiting for the timing to line up.

Brie and Pudi’s comments were made at the Los Angeles premiere of their upcoming Amazon Prime Video film Somebody I Used to Know, directed by Brie’s husband Dave Franco. The pair told Variety that their time shooting the film got them all the more excited to finally get the Greendale gang back together for the Community film.



Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong have all been confirmed by Peacock to be reprising their roles for the film, but there’s been no firm word as of yet on Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Fingers crossed we’ll be treated to the surprise of seeing Troy return from his voyage around the world with Levar Burton, and Shirley return from her caregiving duties in Atlanta. Given Chevy Chase’s murky history with the show, we doubt we’ll see a complete reunion of the Greendale Seven. After all, Chase’s character Pierce is supposed to have died.

In the meantime, if you’re craving some Annie and Abed energy, you can always catch Alison Brie and Danny Pudi in Somebody I Used to Know, which is landing on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 10, 2023.