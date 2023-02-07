Alison Brie says she ‘loves to be naked in movies’ ahead of film with husband Dave Franco

It sounds like Alison Brie‘s favorite outfit is her birthday suit. The Community and GLOW star is about to release Somebody I Used to Know, an indie dramedy about a workaholic visiting her hometown and wondering if she made the right decisions in life she co-wrote with her husband Dave Franco. The final scene sees Brie performing completely nude, and even the poster for the movie shows her with a big grin as she streaks through a field.

In an interview with News.com.au Brie revealed just how happy it makes her to ditch her clothes and get back to nature:

“I’m this super comfortable naked person, I’ve spent 11 years just getting Dave a little more comfortable with my nudity. Even when we were shooting that scene, I kept disrobing before we were even shooting and Dave was like, ‘Babe, not yet, too soon.’ Part of the reason why I love being naked and streaking and stuff like that, part of it is it’s funny to me. It lifts my energy, it makes me laugh. I was streaking around the hotel last night before our LA premiere just to get my energy up. But it also has a way of bonding you, right? You’re literally stripped down, looking at another person.”

It’s quite a sight to imagine. You’re checking into an L.A. hotel on vacation, no doubt hoping to see the Hollywood sign and maybe check out a tour of the stars’ homes and then *bam* you’ve got Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie charging down the corridor towards you fully naked.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Brie went into detail on shooting the final scene:

“We were shooting that last scene with that actor, and we started with [the camera on her]. She was a little nervous because she had never done a nude scene before and I was like, ‘Solidarity, let me disrobe, how are you feeling?’ We locked eyes and we were really in it together. It was special.”

Well, this is certainly one way to promote a movie. Consider our interest in Somebody I Used to Know raised. Brie co-stars alongside Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons, with the film resulting from a lockdown project she started with Franco. Brie went on to explain that the enforced isolation of the COVID pandemic led the pair to evaluate how their lives had turned out, though to be fair ending up as a fabulously rich and famous actor sounds to us like they’ve both made some pretty good calls over the years:

“We had nothing else to do but assess, ‘Do I like where I live? Do I like the person I’m with? What is my life? What is the meaning of life?”

Somebody I Used to Know will premiere on Prime Video this Friday, Feb. 10.