Alita: Battle Angel Director Thinks Disney Will Make The Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel may not have been a box office topper when it came out in early 2019, but Robert Rodriguez’s live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga has since spawned a dedicated fanbase that’s been relentlessly campaigning for a sequel.

As we’ve come to see over the past decade, it’s difficult to get such adaptations right in the film industry. Even high profile projects like 2017’s Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, fell over on all the hype and expectations, not to mention proved extremely controversial owing to a number of reasons. Alita, meanwhile, seemed to be an exception from the get-go. Granted, the movie failed to generate enough buzz and attention to warrant a follow-up, but audiences fell in love with it nonetheless.

And after the Disney/Fox merger, the chances of a continuation to the story of the cyborg now seem to be pretty good. We’ve already heard that the House of Mouse is thinking of developing a Disney+ prequel series, if not a proper sequel to the first film, and director Robert Rodriguez appears to be optimistic about the potential as well.

“I think anything is possible,” he said. “Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one.”

The Sin City director further affirmed that streaming platforms have made it possible for such projects that otherwise lack box office potential to see the light of day, saying:

“As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It’s already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it’s delivered to them in a way that’s the easiest for them to consume. So, it’s not a bad idea.”

Who knows, maybe the Alita: Battle Angel sequel could even bring about renewed interest in the franchise as a whole on the Mouse House’s streaming service? In any case, it’ll probably be a while until Disney is ready to announce any concrete plans to further develop the IP if they even intend to do so, but it’s safe to say that fans will be there for it if such a project ever materializes.