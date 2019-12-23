Alita: Battle Angel Star Isn’t Surprised A Sequel Hasn’t Been Greenlit Yet

Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s futuristic sci-fi action flick Alita: Battle Angel was arguably one of the more understated cinematic successes of 2019. Not only did the film rake in an admirable $404.9 million at the global box office, but it also resonated fairly well with critics, and exceptionally well with general audiences, too. For context, the movie holds a respectable 61% critical consensus as well as an impressive 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That being said, questions still remain over the future of the cyberpunk franchise. Most importantly, is a follow-up still on the cards, especially after the Fox/Disney merger that occurred earlier in the year? That remains to be seen, but interestingly, Rosa Salazar – who played the titular cyborg in the movie – isn’t too surprised that Alita: Battle Angel 2 has not yet been greenlit yet.

In a recent interview with /Film, the Bird Box star outlined why Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox may’ve affected the production momentum of a possible sequel for Alita: Battle Angel.

Yeah, I mean, they had a crazy merger. People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn’t the right time for me to call Alan Horn and be like, ‘Hey bro, I know you got a lotta stuff going on, but like what about Alita 2?’

Further, when asked about whether or not she was ready to reprise her role in the film, Salazar couldn’t have been any clearer.

I would play Alita ‘til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.

Sounds like she’d be super happy to return, right? We’re not sure about you, but we’d certainly be down to see a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. Based on a 1990s Japanese manga series entitled Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro, the pic ended on a pretty big cliffhanger that definitely left room for some sort of continuation.

