All Indiana Jones films, ranked worst to best

The newest and fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise is due to release on June 30, 2023, and it may be the last. And while not much is known about the plot or setting, we know that the director of the previous movies, Steven Spielberg, is being replaced by James Mangold, a director known for emotional films. As such, it’s quite likely that the fifth film will be more poignant than its predecessors, which hopefully means that a satisfying ending will wrap up this glorious franchise. And fans eagerly await its release. But until then, satisfy your Indiana Jones hankering with this ranked list of all the Indiana Jones films.

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

In 1957, the archaeologist and adventurer Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr. is back 27 years after the events of the film Raiders of the Lost Ark. When a young man, Henry “Mutt” Williams, brings Indiana a coded message from Professor Harold Oxley, Indiana is again entangled in a heinous plot, this time with the Soviet Union. The villains are led by Colonel Irina Spalko, an obsessive military scientist.

In the midst of the Cold War, the Soviets seek a legendary crystal skull made from a single piece of quartz that can bestow ultimate powers to whoever wields it. As you can imagine, if the skull were to fall into the wrong hands, it could spell danger. Now aged like a fine wine, Indiana Jones joins forces with Marion Ravenwood, a woman from his past, and Mutt, a man destined to be in Indiana’s future.

In the previous movies, there had always been stellar special effects that depict Indiana in a significant amount of danger, but in this movie, produced decades after the previous ones, the special effects are over-the-top.

Unfortunately, the movie is lackluster and uninteresting, as many believed the plot to be poorly thought out and lacking the wit and energy of its predecessors. Style was prioritized over substance, and the characters seemed one-dimensional. Considering Indiana Jones can be deemed one of the most intriguing adventurers of the cinema, it’s a real shame that the newest installment of the franchise turned out to be such a disappointment.

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

In this second installment of Indiana Jones, Indy teams up with a 12-year-old Chinese boy named Short Round and nightclub singer Wilhelmina “Willie” Scott, who is woefully unprepared for the life of an adventurer. After narrowly escaping death in 1935 Hong Kong and an unfortunate mishap on a plane, the three find themselves in a troubled, impoverished village in India where its inhabitants believe that evil spirits kidnapped their children after the sacred Sankara Stone was stolen from their shrine.

After learning of an ominous booby-trapped temple known as the Temple of Doom, the adventurers set out on a quest to rescue the kidnapped children and stop the evil Thuggee cult from conceiving their wicked plot. In the process, they brave disgusting creepy crawlies, a horde of armed zealots, and the cursed Temple of Doom.

The Temple of Doom followed shortly after the successful Raiders of the Lost Ark. It’s a darker and different adventure from its predecessor and has horror-movie-like qualities. One significant drawback of the film is the poorly-written female lead. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, the female lead opposite Harrison Ford was an adventurous, animated woman who stole the hearts of those watching the film. However, Willie’s character in Temple of Doom falls flat as she embodies the typical damsel in distress stereotype and is infuriatingly conceited. In addition, the dynamic between the two leads is lacking, and their development as romantic interests is less than exciting.

However, one bright spot in the film is the endearing Jonathan Ke Quan, who plays Short Round, or Shortie, and acts as the comedic relief. The chemistry between him and Ford prevents the movie from being too dark and, luckily, too dull.

Although the film is adequate in its own right, it fails to deliver like Raiders of the Lost Ark. And although Ford is still phenomenal as Indiana Jones and brings charisma to his role, there’s only so much he can do for a movie with a weak plot and lack of on-screen chemistry with his female opposite.

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

In 1938, Indiana Jones’ father, Professor Henry Jones Sr., goes missing after pursuing the Holy Grail. All Indy has to go on is his father’s diary, which contains details of his father’s research into the Grail. While attempting to locate his father, Indy finds himself up against Adolf Hitler’s Nazis and has to foil their plan to obtain the Grail and its powers for the purpose of complete world domination. Wielding his signature whip, Indiana ends up in Venice, Italy, the last place his father was seen. He then travels to Austria with the attractive archaeologist Dr. Elsa Schnieder, his love interest. But when he has a dangerous run-in with the SS commander, Colonel Ernst Volger, he finds that the power-obsessed egotistical man will do anything to obtain the sacred artifact.

One interesting quality of the film is that you’re not just on an adventure with Indiana Jones, but you’re also discovering his origin story and how he became the famed explorer he is today. Additionally, the elaborate chase and fight sequences make the movie exciting and engrossing. But the real adventure is the rekindling of Indy’s relationship with his father, who tends to be critical of him and his exploits. Their dynamic is compelling, and while they are estranged, they find their way back to each other through their mutual love of archaeology.

After the dark essence of Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade shows the franchise returning to the witty and lighthearted nature that characterized the first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark. With lots of hand-to-hand combat, entertaining chase scenes, and gunfights galore, it’s a spectacular third movie to the franchise and an adventure to all who watch it.

1. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

In 1936, Indiana Jones is sent on a journey by museum curator Marcus Brody to find The Ark of the Covenant, which holds the Ten Commandments and the key to human existence. To do this, he has to locate Abner Ravenwood, who was his former teacher and friend until Indy broke up with Adbner’s daughter, Marion. Indy then travels to Nepal to speak with Marion with the intent of getting the headpiece of the Staff of Ra, which is paramount to finding The Ark. To locate the artifact, he travels to Egypt with Marion, where they come face-to-face with the Third Reich and their reign of terror as they attempt to find The Ark as well.

As the first film in the series, it is also the best one. Harrison Ford performs his role as Indy with flair and charisma and gives the film unrivaled energy compared to the later ones. In addition, the chemistry between the two leads is palpable, and the film’s heroine is compelling, formidable, and a force to be reckoned with. The combination of fun, adventure, wisecracks, and a dash of romance makes it a true classic that’s entertaining and brilliantly crafted. This movie will surely stand the test of time as it’s the perfect package of unforgettable scenes, action, humor, thrilling fight sequences, and outstanding acting.