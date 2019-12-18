Every Marvel And DC Film Releasing Over The Next Two Years
Suffice it to say, it’s going to be a heck of a ride for comic book fans over the next couple of years, as there are a ton – and we do mean a ton – of movies (and TV shows) to look forward to.
We’re sure all you superhero fanatics have already scoped out all the finer details on your favourite up-and-coming flicks, so for for the sake of brevity, we’ll present all the titles and their release dates in a handy cut-n-keep list – or whatever the modern equivalent is…Pinterest, maybe? In any case, get your diaries ready.
First, let’s take a look at DC.
- Birds Of Prey (February 7th, 2020)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5th, 2020)
- The Batman (June 25th, 2021)
- The Suicide Squad (August 6th, 2021)
- Black Adam (December 22nd, 2021)
- Shazam! 2 (April 1st, 2022)
- The Flash (June 1st, 2022)
- Aquaman 2 (December 16th, 2022)
Looking pretty good so far. Now for Marvel’s list – we’ve added some of their TV shows, too:
- Black Widow (May 1st, 2020)
- Eternals (November 6th, 2020)
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020 – sadly no exact release date yet)
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (February 12th, 2021)
- Loki (Spring 2011)
- WandaVision (Spring 2021)
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (May 7th, 2021)
- What If? (Summer 2021)
- [Untitled Spider-Man movie from Marvel/Sony Pictures] (July 16th, 2021)
- Hawkeye (Fall 2021)
- Thor: Love And Thunder (November 5th, 2021)
- [Untitled Marvel studios movie] (February 18th, 2022)
- Black Panther 2 (May 6th, 2022)
There are also five additional untitled Marvel movies coming out in 2023 on top of what’s already on the above list and if you’re keeping score at home, the House of Ideas seem to be leagues ahead of DC in terms of their release schedule.
Let’s cap this off with Sony’s entries, though:
- Morbius (July 31st, 2020)
- Venom 2 (October 2nd, 2020)
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 (April 8th, 2022)
As you can see, fans have a lot to forward to over the next couple of years, especially if you lean towards Marvel. But no matter which camp you fall into, I think we can all agree that 2020, 2021 and 2022 are going to be very, very exciting times for us all.
Source: Comic Book Movie
